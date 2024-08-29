Afredia unveils ‘Amplify Young African Voices’ to empower over 4,000 young people

Afredia, Africa’s pioneering youth-focused media startup is set to debut in the Nigerian market on September 1, 2024, with the mission to amplify the voices of young Africans and redefine narratives across the continent.

Olalekan Ajayi, the founder and chief executive officer of Afredia speaking on the forthcoming launch said the aim is to redefine African media by providing a platform for young people to tell their stories, express their creativity, and engage in meaningful dialogue about the issues that matter most to them.

“Afredia is more than just a media company; it’s a movement. We’re creating a platform where young Africans can reclaim their narrative, showcase their talents, and have their voices heard.”

“In an age where media representation matters, Afredia is here to bridge the gap and highlight the excellence and potential within Africa’s youth, especially in a region like yours with a large but ignored youth population,” he said.

“With over 4,000 enthusiasts who have signed up anticipating its launch, Afredia is surely up for an energetic start,” he added.

The award-winning social entrepreneur and media innovator reiterated that with a focus on creating youth-driven content, Afredia will offer a diverse range of publications across digital platforms, including news, entertainment, educational content, and in-depth features on the struggles and joys of young people.

“Through Afredia, young Africans will have the tools and resources to create and share content that reflects their perspectives, challenges, and aspirations,” he noted.

Some features lined out for the launch are⁠ – Youth-centric content through ‘Afredia Youth Culture’, which focuses on smart, joyful and creative stories and content relevant to African youth, from pop culture to education and social impact.

⁠Empowering the Next Generation: this will be through ‘NEWS AF’- designed to provide an independent avenue for young people to read, curate and enjoy news written in a youth-friendly tone.

Then, the ⁠Digital Innovation – aimed to leverage Afredia’s hybrid website. The startup media outfit prides itself as the first media brand hosting two digital magazines in a single website.

This is in anticipation of the Afredia mobile app which will be a game-changing innovation in Africa featuring the latest digital tools to ensure accessible, engaging, and high-quality content across multiple platforms.

In 2023, Afredia was tagged a ‘Project We Love’ by the world’s biggest business funding platform; Kickstarter.

According to the American Corporation, ‘Afredia is an Independent African media company producing digital magazines that cater to young Africans, focusing on topics such as entertainment and news’.

The company has already garnered support from influential voices, industry leaders and key partners, including Judith Edelman, Grammy winner; David Macias, Makinde Azeez (Founder of Nigeria’s most visited music website; Naijaloaded), Yemi Babington-Ashaye (President, UPG – Organisers of the world’s largest training on sustainability leadership).

Afredia’s partnership-driven model ensures a sustainable and scalable approach to creating media that resonates with today’s African youth.

The startup media is built on the foundation of positive change, inclusivity, and youth empowerment, aligning with the founder’s vision of transforming Africa’s media landscape.

By giving a voice to the continent’s most vibrant demographic, Afredia seeks to foster a generation that will shape Africa’s future.