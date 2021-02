AFR-IX, a global Internet Service Provider (ISP) with service coverage in over 50 countries in Africa, has established its major Point of Presence (POP) in Rack Centre, West Africa’s leading carrier-neutral Tier III data centre. AFR-IX which delivers internet and data services to enterprises, international carriers and telecommunication operators, had its telecom group rank 344…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login