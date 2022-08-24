Advans Nigeria flags off English Essay Competition for students

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited, an international microfinance bank has announced its inaugural English Essay Competition for primary and junior secondary school students in selected states across Nigeria.

The Essay Competition for 2022 has its topic as: ‘My Favourite Teacher’, it is a non-fictional writing contest designed to stimulate imaginative thinking, harness the creativity and energy of school children, and inspire society.

Gaëtan Debuchy, the managing director of Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank Limited stated that the Advans English Essay Competition offers children the springboard to unpack their thoughts and be limitlessly creative in their writing.

“For us at Advans La Fayette MFB, we are excited by the opportunity to inspire creativity in children leading to academic brilliance and excellence. We strongly believe that education is still the key to success.

“The prizes to be won are: 1st Prize – N100,000.00; 2nd Prize – N50,000.00; and 3rd Prize – N30,000.00. We call on parents, guardians, and school administrators to encourage their children, wards, and students to participate in the essay competition,” he said.

Moreover, Debuchy explained that the competition follows the launch of Advans School Boost and Advans Eduloan in May.

Advans School Boost the managing director said is designed to provide working and investment capital for school owners, while Advans Eduloan is to help parents pay their children’s school fees with ease. Advans Kiddies is high-yield savings account to help parents save towards the future of their children while still earning interest.

The contest is designed for students between ages 8 and 13 in Lagos, Ondo, Kwara, and Oyo States.

The Microfinance bank which specialises in supporting small businesses and assisting school owners and parents in boosting school enrolment and eradicating illiteracy disclosed to BusinessDay that the contest is billed to commence on Monday, August 29, and close on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Participating students are required to submit a 500-word essay using the Times New Roman typeface in size 12. All entries will be submitted via the email address; essay2022@advans-lfmfb.com.

The entries will be marked by seasoned West African Examination Council (WAEC) examiners. Winners will be celebrated at a prize-giving ceremony scheduled on Friday, September 30, 2022, in Lagos.

Advans Nigeria is a member of the Advans Group currently serving over 1.1 million clients in ten countries including Cambodia, Cameroon, Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Pakistan, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Myanmar.