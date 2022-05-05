Adeosun emerges as new president of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers ( CIS) has announced a core finance professional, Oluwole Adeosun as its new President and Chairman of the Governing Council.

With his election, at the Institute’s hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, Adeosun, the Institute’s former 1st Vice succeeded the erstwhile President, Olatunde Amolegbe whose tenure was characterised by many laudable achievements.

By his election, Adeosun shall be formerly decorated with the paraphernalia of office in a high profile event called investiture at a later date.

Under the new change of baton, the Institute’s 2nd Vice President, Oluropo Dada has emerged the 1st Vice President .

Adeosun, a Fellow of the Institute and multinational professional, brings on board over two decades of robust experience in the financial market.

A product of the prestigious Loyola College, Ibadan, he holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin in 1986 and capped it with Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) and specialises in Finance and Banking from University of Lagos in 1993. Adeosun trained at Coopers and Lybrand (Chartered Accountants) now PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in May 1991. He later qualified as a Chartered Stockbroker and Banker.

He has been a long-standing member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers since April 2013 and has served as the Institute’s First Vice President in 2020-2022 and Second Vice President from 2018 to 2020. He also served as a member of the Finance and General-Purpose Committee of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and its Investment Subcommittee.

Among the major highlights of the meeting was the re-election of Mrs Fiona Ehimie and Mr Adeyemi Aina to the Institute’s Governing Council and election of Mr Ayodeji Ebo and Mrs Elile Olutimayin to the Board.

He is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell Securities Limited and a distinguished Fellow of many major professional Institutes in Nigeria’s financial services sector,including, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) amongst others.

In a recent interview, Amolegbe, the Institute’s immediate past President, expressed optimism that he had left behind a team of top notch professionals that would further advance its growth and development.

“ My Priority has always been to enhance the institute’s brand positioning by increasing its visibility via advocacy while putting the members’ welfare on the front burner.” Said Amolegbe.

Senior Stockbrokers commended the Principal Officers and Management of the Institute for its visibility and and returning it to profitability despite the inclement operating environment. Among them were Elizabeth Ebi, Group Managing Director of Futureview Group, Oladipo Aina and Oluwaseyi Abe, both past presidents.