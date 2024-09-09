ActivEdge Technologies appoints two directors

ActivEdge Technologies, a technology firm, has announced the appointment of two new directors to its board in a non-executive capacity, underscoring the company’s commitment to bolstering corporate governance.

In an official statement, George Agu, founder and group president of ActivEdge, said the inclusion of George Njenga and Eneni Oduwole would enhance the company’s governance efforts across Africa.

“We are excited to welcome George Njenga and Eneni Oduwole to our board. Their expertise will complement and strengthen our corporate standing,” said Agu.

Both new appointees bring extensive experience from academia and corporate leadership. George Njenga, a Kenyan, holds multiple leadership roles, including founding executive dean and senior lecturer at Strathmore University Business School.

He is also the board chairman of Golden Valley Livestock Cooperative and serves as chief of the party for Kenya Small Business Development Centres. Njenga’s academic qualifications include a master’s and PhD in Governance from the University of Navarra, an MBA in Business Strategy from the United States International University – Africa, and a CPA K in Accounting from Strathmore University.

Eneni Oduwole, a Nigerian, is a seasoned risk and sustainability management strategist with over 25 years of experience. Her career began as a bank examiner with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, followed by leadership roles at StanbicIBTC, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Dangote Industries Limited, where she held positions such as group head of Operational Risk Management and deputy group chief risk officer.

Eneni is also the founder and CEO of Alter-Ed Limited, a consultancy specializing in risk, strategy, and sustainability management. She holds multiple professional certifications and fellowships and is recognized for her contributions to corporate leadership, including being named one of Nigeria’s 50 inspiring women in 2022 by BusinessDay Newspaper.