Noah Dallaji, Founder, African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), has called for the renewal of values and attitudinal change in African leadership towards creating a new Africa that works for all. He made the call in Accra, Ghana, while speaking at the 2021 global summit of the Africa Development Forum (ADF) with the theme ‘The…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login