Accion Microfinance Bank host Brighta Mind 2.0 debate for schools

Accion Microfinance Bank has hosted a three-day school debate as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to provide support to schools.

The firm said in a statement that the debate set the tone for the rest of the competition which showcased the students’ talent for delivering persuasive arguments.

“During the first day of the debate, Precious King School and Cerebral School participated in an engaging discussion on the topic ‘Should schools prioritise practical and technical knowledge in education’,” the bank said.

It stated that Precious King School demonstrated exceptional performance, achieving the highest score on day one and securing their place at the finale.

“On day two, Homat Group of Schools, Unique Prella College, and Regium Secondary Schools engaged in a triple-threat match, all tackling the same topic. Homat’s team showcased remarkable skills, securing a well-deserved place in the finale,” the bank stated.

It said in the grand finale, Homat Group of Schools went head-to-head with Precious King College, debating the thought-provoking topic ‘Should Artificial Intelligence replace teachers in the classroom?’.

“Homat’s debaters showcased an exceptional performance, effectively presenting their arguments and emerging as the undeniable winners of the debate,” the bank said.