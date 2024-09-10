Accion Microfinance Bank appoints Christian Ruehmer as board chairman

Accion Microfinance Bank has announced the appointment of Christian Ruehmer as its new board chairman which will be effective April 18, 2024.

The firm said in a statement that this move marks a significant milestone in the bank’s journey as it continues to expand its footprint in Nigeria’s microfinance sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Christian to the Accion MfB family. His passion for driving positive change, combined with his extensive experience, aligns perfectly with our vision to support economic growth and development in Nigeria,” the statement said.

It stated that his leadership will be instrumental in driving Accion MfB’s mission to empower Nigerian entrepreneurs and small businesses by providing them with accessible and affordable financial services.

“Ruehmer’s appointment is part of the bank’s commitment to strengthening its governance and risk management framework and remaining at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the microfinance sector,” the bank said.

As board chairman, Ruehmer will represent Accion Africa-Asia Investment Company on the board of Accion MfB. He is a globally recognised expert in risk management, investments, and treasury and brings an unparalleled wealth of experience to the bank.

With over two and a half decades of shaping financial institutions in developing markets, he has expertise in navigating complex risk landscapes with a deep understanding of the financial industry.

Ruehmer has worked in multinational financial institutions which include Deutsche Bank and WestLB, where he served as deputy treasurer, managing director of a structured investment unit, and excelled in portfolio management, risk management, and workout/restructuring.

He has also worked in Frankfurt, Mexico City, Madrid, and New York throughout his banking career from 1989 until 2013.

Since 2001, Ruehmer has advised more than 120 financial institutions, investees, and international organisations in developing countries, specialising in risk management, investments, and corporate and SME lending.

He has also held prominent positions such as head of risk management (2013-2020) and chief investment officer (2020-2022) at Bamboo Capital Partners, a fund manager specialising in debt and equity investments in the impact space and for a fund manager in the impact investment sector.

He is also the founding partner and CEO of Q-Lana, a digital loan/asset management platform solution with a focus on corporate/SME lending and fund management with numerous customers across Africa.

In 2004, he founded Proyecto Horizonte, a community development program in Bolivia. This program has grown over the years and now helps over 3000 children annually through various initiatives in education, health, and community services.

He completed his studies at Frankfurt School in Germany, earning a Diploma in Banking and Finance. Additionally, he holds prestigious certifications as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Financial Risk Manager (FRM).