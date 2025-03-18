Accion Microfinance Bank(MfB), in partnership with Leadway Assurance, has provided free screening for women to encourage medical checkups.

In celebration of International Women’s Month 2025, the firm set up free medical checkups at its head office in Lagos.

Taiwo Joda, MD/CEO of Accion Microfinance Bank, while speaking at the opening event on Thursday said the initiative is geared to improve the health and well-being of women and urged them to prioritise their health and take full advantage of the services available to them.

“At Accion MfB, we believe that access to healthcare should not be a privilege but a right. Many women often put their businesses and families before their health, but this program ensures they get the care they deserve. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to empowering women and strengthening communities,” he said.

The firm said in a statement that the free medical checkups initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of routine medical check-ups while offering free access to essential health screenings.

Read also:Accion MfB partners with DBN to empower SMEs with funding

It said the health screenings are meant to empower women in Lagos to take proactive steps toward their well-being and thrive both personally and professionally.

Anita Oguni, acting head of marketing communications at Accion Microfinance Bank, said there is a critical need to prioritise women’s health, especially in light of the recent rise in diphtheria cases.

She also highlighted that routine medical check-ups are essential for the early detection and prevention of various health conditions, including communicable diseases.

“Amid the rising cases of diphtheria and other health concerns, prioritising one’s health has never been more urgent. Through this initiative, we are not only providing free medical screenings but also reinforcing the importance of preventive healthcare in protecting lives and securing healthier futures,” Oguni said.

The health screenings available include blood pressure checks, diabetes screenings, and general wellness consultations which were all aimed at promoting a culture of proactive and preventive healthcare among women.

Share