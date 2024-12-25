Access Holdings gets CBN, SEC approvals for recently closed rights issue

…share capital increases to N600bn

Access Holdings Plc has secured the full regulatory approvals of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of its recently closed Right Issue of 17,772,612,811 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo each at N19.75 Kobo per share and has raised the target amount of N351.009 billion.

This development has positioned the Company’s flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc as the first bank to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s N500 billion minimum capital requirements for Banks with International Authorisation well ahead of the March 2026 regulatory deadline. With the success, the Bank’s share capital would increase to N600 billion, N100 billion above the regulatory minimum requirement.

Committed to innovation leadership, the Company is the first CBN licensed and regulated Financial Holding Company to successfully execute a fully digital Rights Issue embracing the power of technology to improve access to equity capital market. By leveraging the NGX’s E-offer platform, the Company provided its shareholders with a seamless, efficient, and convenient subscriber experience significantly reducing barriers and democratising participation in the Rights Issue.

Speaking on the successful offer, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman, Access Holdings Holding said: “The Access brand has always resonated strongly with the local and international capital markets. Since 2004, Access Bank has raised billions of dollars in capital to meet successive CBN recapitalisation directives.

“We are pleased that this time we are the first to breast the tape. The success of the Rights Issue demonstrates the resilience of Nigeria’s capital market and reinforces our shareholders confidence in the present value and potential of our Company.

We deeply acknowledge the invaluable and strong support of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission who both played crucial roles in ensuring the integrity and efficacy of our Rights Issue exercise.”

He said, “We are also grateful to our valued shareholders, whose loyalty to the Access brand and vision for over 22 years has been most inspiring and unwavering.

As we enter into the new year, we are well-positioned to leverage our enhanced capital base to deliver sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

