Access Bank’s Q4 ‘2019 profit jumps 2.7% to N97.5bn

Access Bank’s gross earnings for full year 2019 ended 31st December, grew 26.1percent to N666.8billion from N528.7billion in full year 2018. Profit before tax grew by 11.8percent to N115.4bn. Profit after tax grew by 2.7percent to N97.5bn. Net Assets also grew by 24.4percent to N610.2bn from N490.5bn.

Loans and Advances to customers surged to N328.6billion in 2019 from N259.8billion in 2018. Income from fees and commission grew to N91.84billion from N62.09billion. Income from channels and other E- business ballooned to N36.04billion from N14.16billion.

Channels and other E-business income include income from electronic channels, card products and related services.

OLUFIKAYO OWOEYE