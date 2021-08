Access Bank Plc has earmarked a total of N600 million for lucky customers who will be participating in its DiamondXtra, season 13 that will last for the next 12 months. DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers. With the launch of the…

