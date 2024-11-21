Access ARM expands financial literacy campaign to 100 schools

Access ARM Pensions reaffirmed its commitment to deepening financial literacy and laying groundwork for long-term financial independence for the Nigerians.

This followed expansion of its flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, Shape Your Future, to 100 schools across Nigeria, underscoring its commitment to fostering financial literacy among young Nigerians.

Now in its second year, the programme is designed to equip primary and secondary school students with practical financial management skills, laying the groundwork for long-term financial independence.

Oluchi Maduwuba, the ‘Shape Your Future’ project lead at Access ARM Pensions, described the initiative as a vital tool for empowering the next generation.

“The Shape Your Future financial training program has grown immensely since its inception. The first edition, launched last year, was met with tremendous success. This year, we are thrilled to expand our reach to 100 schools nationwide, impacting even more students and instilling essential financial skills that promote long-term financial well-being,” Maduwuba said.

The initiative has scaled up significantly, broadening its coverage from 37 schools in the inaugural year to 100 schools in 2024. This expansion includes participation from schools in all six geopolitical zones, showcasing a concerted effort to reach students in diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

Delivered by Access ARM Pensions staff, the training sessions focus on fundamental topics such as saving, budgeting, financial planning, and understanding income and expenses. The interactive curriculum is designed to make complex financial concepts accessible and engaging for young learners.

“Feedback from students and teachers has been overwhelmingly positive. Students now understand the importance of budgeting and saving, which equips them with practical tools for their daily lives and future aspirations,” Maduwuba added.

Access ARM Pensions intends to make the Shape Your Future initiative an annual program, building on its current momentum. “Our vision is to ensure that each year, more young minds are empowered with financial knowledge, fostering a generation that values financial responsibility,” Maduwuba emphasized.

Looking ahead, Access ARM Pensions aims to advocate for the integration of financial literacy into school curricula nationwide, creating a ripple effect that nurtures responsible financial behavior and strengthens the economy.

“By embedding financial literacy into youth education, we prepare them to make informed financial decisions as they grow. This initiative not only promotes long-term financial independence but also seeks to minimize future financial mismanagement and empower young Nigerians with skills to thrive economically,” Maduwuba concluded.

