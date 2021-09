In a bid to equip professionals and entrepreneurs with the right skills for optimal performance, Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami, a leadership and performance coach put together the maiden edition of the Hangout with The CHAMPIONS TRIBE to celebrate participants of the Made4More mentorship programme. Made4More is a six-month annual mentorship programme specially designed to help career…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login