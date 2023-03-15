ABC Transport commits to providing innovative services

ABC Transport, a long-distance transportation company in Nigeria has committed to providing excellent and innovative services that meet the needs of their customers, as they celebrated their 30th anniversary recently.

ABC Transport, which began operation in Nigeria on the 13th of February 1993, has been providing safe, comfortable, and reliable transportation and logistic services to millions of Nigerians and beyond.

In a statement issued on the 30th anniversary, Frank Nneji, the founder and managing director of ABC Transport, reiterated the company’s policy of providing excellent and innovative transportation services that meet the needs of its millions of customers in Nigeria and on the Lagos-Accra route.

“As we mark the 30th anniversary of this great company, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers, stakeholders, partners, and employees for their unwavering support and loyalty over the years,” Nneji said.

“We remain committed to providing excellent and innovative transportation services that meet the needs of our customers and are looking forward to the future. In commemoration of our 30th anniversary, we have lined up several activities and events, including customer and staff appreciation events that demonstrate our commitment to our customers and the communities we serve,” Nneji said.

The company began with two buses with a loan from Diamond Bank (now Access Bank). Today, ABC Transport has grown to become a household name in the transportation industry, with a fleet of over 500 vehicles and a network of over 60 locations across the country. The company has also expanded its operations to other African countries such as Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic.

The company has also expanded its operations to other African countries such as Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic. It is also credited for being the first and only road transport company to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Having opened the City Transit Hotel in Utako to accommodate travellers from Abuja, it also founded ABC Cargo Express LTD for logistics and warehousing and launched ABC Hauls for haulage services.

Speaking about the future of the company, Victor Nneji, the group head, Innovation & strategy, shared optimism of the company’s resilience to continue to innovate and serve Nigerians and Africans at large.

“As we look towards the future, one thing is certain: the possibilities are endless. With advancements in technology and a commitment to innovation, we are confident that our business will continue to provide safe, reliable, and efficient service to our valued customers for many years to come.”Nneji said.