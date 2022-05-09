Abbey Mortgage Bank to intensify efforts into building, deploying internet banking

Abbey Mortgage Bank, Nigeria’s first choice for mortgage, housing, finance and investment is to intensify its efforts into building and deploying its internet banking, Mobile App and USSD platforms in celebrating 30 years of providing excellent service delivery and being.

“Abbey Mortgage Bank is now repositioning itself for the next 30 years and would continue to maintain its leadership position in the industry,” Mobolaji Adewumi, Managing Director, said in a statement made available to BusinessDay.

Whilst expanding its frontiers into construction finance and financial advisory under the new management led by Adewumi, Abbey Mortgage Bank intends to intensify its efforts into building and deploying its internet banking, Mobile App and USSD platforms whilst expanding its frontiers into construction finance and financial advisory.

With this, the mortgage banking arm of the business now represents only one vertical in the whole arrangement. This means Abbey Mortgage Bank is repositioned for growth and would be creating more value for shareholders.

According to Adewumi, from very modest beginning in 1992, Abbey Mortgage Bank has traversed an incredible journey of delivering impeccable financial services to its customers and helping clients build and achieve their dreams.

“The journey has not been easy but we are entering into a new phase with renewed energy, bigger dreams and even better plans to ensure that our staff, customers and shareholders are happy. We have been building dreams for the past 30 years and it can only get better from here.

“We are not relenting in our efforts to fulfil our vision of becoming the leading mortgage bank out of Africa and this can only be done by constantly innovating and adapting new technologies to make the banking process a seamless experience for our customers,” Adewumi stated.