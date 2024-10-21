Abbey Mortgage Bank offers investment opportunities to Abuja residents

Abbey Mortgage Bank, a leading institution in the mortgage sector, has offered real estate and financial investment opportunities to residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

At its recent ‘Abbey Sales Storm’ held in the FCT, the bank shared information on how these opportunities could be realised with the Abbey Mortgage Banking investment.

The exciting roadshow, which kicked off on Thursday, October 17, 2024, made stops at different locations in Abuja including popular spots like UTC and Barnex, with sales reps and activation agents distributing flyers and engaging with prospective clients about its products and service offerings.

Speaking during the roadshow, Felix Omodayo-Owotuga, group head of Retail Sales and E-Business, Abbey Mortgage Bank, described it as ‘a good turnout.’

“We’re thrilled to have finally made a buzz here in Abuja. Our goal is to bring greater awareness to what Abbey has to offer, and today’s roadshow is a big step in that direction.”

Owotuga further noted, “Abbey Mortgage Bank has a strong presence in Abuja, with branches in key locations including Baze University and Area 11, making it easier for residents to access their trusted mortgage and financial services.

“Abbey continues to lead the industry as an innovator in the Nigerian mortgage sector, not just offering mortgage services but also retail & investment banking solutions, positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for all domestic banking needs,” he added.

Abbey Mortgage Bank recently celebrated the annual Customer Service Week, with daily themed dress codes, ranging from dressing in attires to highlight the bank’s signature corporate navy blue colour, to a fun day in which staff ‘twinned’ outfits and Abbey-branded T-shirts.

As Abbey continues to expand its footprint in the Nigerian finance sector, the bank remains dedicated to offering top-tier services in the mortgage space and beyond, it said.

