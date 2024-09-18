360 Autosecure launches app to track vehicle theft

In response to the rising cases of vehicle theft and insecurity in Nigeria, 360 AutoSecure Limited, the nation’s leading automobile security provider, has introduced a telematics tracking hardware and mobile app.

This solution delivers unparalleled vehicle security and control for car owners and fleet managers across the country.

In a statement by, Timileyin Sanwo, CEO of 360 AutoSecure Limited, said the innovation highlights the company’s commitment to excellence.

“Every solution we offer is designed with the highest level of precision and care. Our goal is to not only protect vehicles but to empower owners with full control and peace of mind, no matter where they are,” Timleyin said.

The statement noted that the newly launched AutoSecure tracker offers an array of innovative features including real-time vehicle tracking, remote vehicle control, speed and driver behaviour monitoring and geofencing alert.

Users can instantly disable or enable their vehicle, monitor driving patterns, and receive alerts when the vehicle crosses set boundaries or if tampering occurs. The device also includes vibration and anti-shock alarms and interior audio monitoring for heightened security.

According to the statement, Nigeria’s first indigenous tracking app 360 AutoSecure provides a user-friendly platform accessible via mobile app or SMS, offering flexibility and ease of use.

The tracker’s compact design ensures it remains hidden from thieves, and the company provides free home installation nationwide for convenience.