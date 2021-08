MTN Nigeria, Coronation Merchant Bank, Commodities Funding SPV Plc and 13 other companies have tapped the Nigerian debt capital market to raise cheap capital through commercial paper issuance. The 16 companies tracked on FMDQ website raised a combined N362.82 billion worth of commercial papers (CP) in the eight months to August 2021. Commercial paper represents…

