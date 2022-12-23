When Christmas is for giving

Two weeks ago, I entered my church of choice for worship, which is the Catholic Church, wherever I am in the world. It is that time within our church called advent, the preparation for the birth of Christ which for all Christians is Christmas.

In the Catholic church it is fairly simple, it is a spiritual journey to prepare for Christmas. It is not about new clothes, how fat the ram is going to be or the goat for multiple goat pepper soups. It is about how you are spiritually prepared for the celebration of the birth of Jesus and how in fact you are able to introspect, reflect and look back at how well you did spiritually in the months before Christmas.

It is expected that during the season of advent, you will pray more, go to Mass more during the week or create family traditions of anticipation. The four Sundays before Christmas are advent within the Catholic liturgical calendar. In some Catholic traditions, each Sunday has a different theme.

For example, there are traditions who have the first Sunday with the Prophet’s candle symbolising hope, the second Sunday of advent is celebrated with the Bethlehem candle symbolising faith. In this tradition, the fourth Sunday is celebrated with the shepherd’s candle symbolising joy while the Sunday before Christmas is celebrated with the Angel’s candle symbolising peace.

So, when you look closely, preparing for Christmas is more trenchant than rice and chicken and a new dress. It is bigger and more profound than gaily dressed men and women in church on Christmas morning with emptiness in their hearts and hunger in the stomach of their neighbours.

Advent shows us that themes are as big as faith, joy, peace and hope. So, what do you hope for this Christmas season. Will you eat and forget that there is a purpose for the season? Would you remember that we are hopeful for tomorrow in worship and we help others to hope. Who have you given hope lately and ultimately, we hope for the season spiritually and look forward to the birth of Christ while reflecting on what he stands for.

Let’s look at faith. Do you really stand for what your faith teaches you? Are you arrogant and selfish? My Muslim cousins will tell you that the Quran reminds you that God knows those who worship him in truth and in light. How do you worship? Do you worship for show or you actually follow the tenets of your religious teachings. Your faith should tell you that Christmas is beyond turkey and new clothes.

Then there is peace. A season of peace is what Christmas is all about and yet some of the most troublesome people with no peace in their hearts are the ones who mouth Happy Christmas to all and sundry and eat and drink like there is no tomorrow. In many faiths and cultures, peace be unto you is the preferred way of greeting but in spite of this, we have many people with a violent agenda and some of them are Christians.

The Bible is clear about peacemakers. Blessed are the peacemakers for they would be called children of God…Mathew chapter 5 verse 9. And yet some Christians and even some religious court trouble depart the way of peace, gossip and just enjoy seeing others miserable. Peace is the season. What would Jesus have done? Who do we emulate at Christmas? Who do we celebrate?

And finally, it is a season of Joy for as many Christians will attest, it is a joyous period for it is meant to be the celebration and the marking of the birth of the one who takes away the sins of the world by his dying on the cross. In this season, one must be joyful that someone ransoms us all and gives us another chance to reconcile with God. A truly profound time of the year. But this is really not how most people see it. This is when we and our tailors have a run in about how he did not finish our Christmas clothes. This is when the tailor takes advantage and charges you three times his normal fee in order to catch you for Christmas and then does not keep any of his promises. This is when everyone is a shylock, ready to make a kill.

Meanwhile, it is really the time to give. To give to the less privileged. Give of yourself by listening to people who need a shoulder to cry on. Give out some of those 16 bags of rice in your store. You will get more next year, stop stashing to allow more goods in your barn. Give out that dress you have not worn in two years. Free yourself by giving. Smile a lot more, especially to people you do not know. A smile can make a difference to someone who is having a hard day. Give a smile today to someone you do not know all the way to the New Year. Its Christmas in a couple of days. What would you be giving?

Back to my church… remember, I walked into church a couple of weeks ago during advent. And my Priest reminded us all in a homily that Christmas is coming. Don’t buy what you cannot afford. It is not about who can give the biggest feast or who wears the fanciest dress. It is about your heart, your soul and your giving spirit. What are you celebrating with big clothes, too much wine and drunkenness. He asked most profoundly. Is it your birthday?

Go out there and give to those who need it. Give to St Vincent de Paul, the charity arm of the Catholic church whose work is unflappable. They usually will be calling for donations at this time and they give and feed the less privileged no matter your faith. I celebrate members of St Vincent de Paul at this time. Christmas is really a season of selflessness, a season of reflection, a season of kindness. Happy Christmas to you all. May the reason for the season grant you many blessings and many gifts of the spirit. With joy, hope, peace and hope. Christmas beckons. Be well!