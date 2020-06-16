What is left of the legacies of men? (2)

QUOTE: It is on earth that the late Burundi’s President, Pierre Nkurunziza allowed national elections in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was one of the numerous sons and daughters of Africa who never believed that the pandemic was a threat to humanity

Why the eleventh commandment should not stand in any civilised society.

As support grows globally for the Black Lives Matter Movement following the death of George Floyd, statues representing either cultural or racial oppression in some cities are being pulled up. Following George Floyd’s death confederate statues are coming down in the USA. New Zealand’s city of Hamilton removes the statue of British Naval Officer accused of killing indigenous people of Maori Tribe in the 1860s. Demonstrator’s chant of “Cecil Rhodes must fall” is resonating in the UK as Oxford protesters call for the removal of the imperialist’s statue.

As statues continue to fall globally, this writer remembers something that happened in the United States of America many years ago. The US Supreme Court allowed a ruling, compelling a small town in Indiana to remove a monument featuring the Ten Commandments in front of its city hall. Some theologians say it was a tragic mistake. One of them, James Kennedy, argued intensely that he would have made sure that the Ten Commandments were posted in every courthouse in the USA- and not only in America but all over the world! To drive home his point, he said he would make sure they were posted in a prominent location in every public school.

As if that was not sufficient, one former Alabama Chief Justice and District Attorney, Roy S. Moore, popularly referred to as ‘Ten Commandments Judge’ displayed what a scholar refers to as courage by placing a granite monument bearing the Ten Commandments in the rotunda of the state Supreme Court building. But his conviction was put to rest in the year 2003 when a federal judge ordered him to remove the monument.

Moore refused to obey the court order, citing the obligation imposed on him by his oath of office, and he paid the price. Chief Justice Roy S. Moore was removed from office by a state judicial body who felt he was trying to operate the eleventh commandment- “do your worst.” He was accused of sexual misconduct by several underage girls as a Republican nominee in a US Senate Special election in Alabama in 2017. He lost the election because the electorate considered him not fit for office. His legacy failed!

This writer was amazed when the report titled “Inside the Vatican Scandal over a London Property Investment” was served fresh and hot in the digital version of BusinessDay on 11 June 2020. The question that came to mind after reading the report was: Where is the balance between grace and law? After, this writer wondered if this was not a case of “We are saved by grace through faith, so we are free to do whatever we want.” You can only do whatever you want under grace when you are operating on the eleventh commandment- “please yourself.”

As this writer thought about the recent Vatican story, what kept resonating in his mind was the undercover story in the book written by David Yallop titled “In God’s Name: An Investigation into The Murder of Pope John Paul I.” When this writer goes through the alleged Vatican scandal over a London property investment, it reminds him of the scripture in Matthew 23:29: “It will be bad for you teachers of the law and you Pharisees! You are Hypocrites! You are like tombs that are painted white. Outside they look fine, but inside they are full of dead people’s bones and all kinds of filth.” Without prejudice, one can reason that church finances have always been an issue in most places of worship globally.

One question that this writer often asks himself is: “Can you name one thing you could do that would please God more than obeying His commandments?” There has never been a response to that question-it is always met with silence. Just the same way no one answered Jesus Christ when He asked His disciples’ one question: “When the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?” This writer trembles with fear of the Creator when he reads the scripture: “So the one who thinks he is standing firm should be careful not to fall.” (1 Corinthian 10:12).

It is on earth that the late Burundi’s President, Pierre Nkurunziza allowed national elections in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was one of the numerous sons and daughters of Africa who never believed that the pandemic was a threat to humanity. Whether you believe it or not, one of the late President’s spokesman was quoted to have said that the country “signed a special covenant with God. Who will mock God? “Please do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, will he also reap.” Galatians 6:7

Reports have it that the late Burundi President did well for his country initially. When the spirit of greed took charge of him, he was drunk with power to an extent that in 2015 he announced that he would run for third term. This plunged the country into chaos during which many people died. May God save Africa and Africans from tinpot dictators who want tenure elongation by changing the constitutions of their countries with the use of force. Reports show that those who lost their lives in Burundi were gruesomely murdered by the youth wing of the ruling party and security forces. In an article by one Ketty Nivyabandi titled “I cry, not for Nkurunziza, but for the lives He Broke,” one can read the following lamentation:

“My tears, instead, are for the lives forever bruised and haunted by the pain his regime caused. I cry for the country we could have had these past five years; for the blood that could have been spared; for the memories families could have built together; for the amputated limbs of our young protestors; for the elderly who walked kilometres to end their lives in refugee camps; for the million little broken pieces many of us have become…..”

So many Burundians flee into exile. After 15 years in office, the late Burundian President was due to step down reluctantly next August, but the man died. What a pity? Can we say boldly that the legacy of the late President has failed? Yes, he left a failed legacy.

For leaders who do not want their statues to fall, they should build a powerful legacy that will stand the test of time. A legacy deeply rooted in the love for humanity.

It takes a generation of committed leaders to build a nation. Thank you