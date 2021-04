In this treatise, I describe as unconventional nouns those whose plural markers do not generate their plural forms. For such nouns, the addition of -s, -ies or -es usually generates meanings that are slightly or entirely different from the base words. With few of such words, the singular forms do not even mean just one…

