As another week comes to an end, I usually effect a review of the many news items on the various platforms. The one that particularly caught my attention was the side-drama in a particular court case that was reported in this highly esteemed newspaper. The money involved was huge but that was not really the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login