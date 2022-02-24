The wisdom of starting small

I have watched many persons driven by passion start a hugely ambitious project which sometimes gets stuck along the way. Please don’t get me wrong. I am a dreamer, a huge one at that and like all creatives, I have insanely huge dreams.

I want to write two books, own a creative space, produce a movie and the list goes on and on. More often than not, I am dreaming about writing these books and yet I have not yet decided how long it will be. That’s how creatives are.

The taste of the pudding is always in the eating and as creatives go, it’s about realising that certain things are not important at certain times.

So one needs to pace oneself because creatives run a permanent ideas factory in their heads. But away from creatives, let us expand the conversation a little bit. So you want to leave your job because you are dissatisfied with your current job?

The many questions you need to ask yourself is whether you have saved enough to sustain you when you resign without another job? Your rent? Bills?

I have watched many people leave their jobs with no safety net and they have not coped. It is critical before you take that leap that you have an alternative.

Soon enough, one day, only those who work hard, who start small, who live within their means will remain standing

But we have seen even more interesting cases where someone without a dime chooses to build a massive house because it is either the fashion or a friend is building such a house.

A lot of times the house is built through increasing debt either from a bank loan or through a friend’s loan. We have watched how many persons end up in the hands of loan sharks or face deepening debt with a house that is half finished and a man or woman who is half broken.

Looking up to other people who seem to be doing well and not checking our own finances or our own routes often leaves many persons in the lurch.

Read also: Nigeria beats African peers in closing smartphone ownership gap for persons with disability

Nigeria is a nation of too many show offs, loud persons and rising cases of ostentatious living. In the face of these types of people are those who without understanding how some of these people make their money, are led to believe that everything has to be on a grand scale and how small is not pretty.

Our many tragedies as a nation is as a result of the get rich quick syndrome that has taken over our lives. By all means dream large but not from the point of view of owning a large luxurious car or a huge truck when in fact a small affordable car would be as appropriate as the size of one’s pocket.

The movie industry in Nigeria is not helping matters nor are the songs emanating from some Nigerian musicians where the worship of money and wealth is the ultimate theme of living.

This has led many a young person to aspire to becoming a Yahoo boy or girl. This has escalated the oldest trade in the world. The trade in flesh. Everyone wants to make it but most want the easy way.

Those who work hard are often despised because throwing money at people at parties is the in thing in Nigeria. Bundles of money dispensed with a money machine or shelled at the celebrant by a devil may care guest showing off.

But old tested values would outlive this madness and soon enough, one day, only those who work hard, who start small, who live within their means will remain standing.

It is critical that parents understand how exemplary their lives are to their children. Do not live above your means. Work hard. Be honest. Start small always. Believe in yourself. Be yourself. It’s the best way to a longer more fulfilled life. Also to a debt free wholesome life.