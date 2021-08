The verdict of history on Buhari and his enablers. Kind or harsh?

Less than two years from now, President Muhammadu Buhari will no longer be the president of Nigeria. He will lose control of all the instruments of coercion and won’t be able to order military crackdowns on protests or agitations in Southern Nigeria. His hangers-on in the so-called Presidency will also vacate Aso Rock. Then, afterwards,…