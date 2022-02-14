The progressive group (4)

Here we are, rage has engulfed our entire nation. Trust is at its lowest ebb within the context of our various ethnicities not to talk of religions. Inter–racial relationship is a very tall order when we cannot even muster peaceful co-existence amongst our various ethnic groups or religions – when Christianity and Islam are locked in the battle for supremacy. North versus South; East versus West are active contenders in the recurring duels and conflagration.

As confirmation that our nation is truly in darkness, today’s edition of “The Nation” newspaper declared on its front page that this year there would be no nominee as “Man of The Year”.

To worsen matters, the newspaper declared “The Bandit” as the Runner – up!! It cannot get any more depressing. Furthermore, two days ago the selection Board of the “Daily Trust” newspaper, African of the Year Award selection committee chaired by His Excellency Festus Mogae, former President of Botswana decided that no award would be announced this year. All the candidates failed woefully !!

Just like the Island Club, under our fathers our nation was at peace, resilient and vibrant. The prevailing ethos made it compelling to turn stumbling blocks into stepping stones to greatness. By the same token, the rich and powerful readily delivered (and demonstrated) compassion not contempt for the poor.

Indeed, when Chief Obafemi Awolowo visited the Island Club in 1955 as my father’s guest and advocated: “Life More Abundant” as the guiding principle of his political party, the Action Group, he found an enthusiastic audience among the members – especially Chief S.O. Gbadamosi and Chief Alfred Rewane.

Not long afterwards, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe took the Island Club by storm to propound the beguiling concept of “Economic and Social Determism”. It also resonated with the members. As for Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sarduana of Sokoto, when he came calling on behalf of the Northern Peoples Congress, he waved the Northern flag with supreme confidence. He was received with commendable dignity and accorded tremendous respect.

Rather than despair, we should draw inspiration from the Dalai Lama who has enjoined us: “The goal is not to be better than the other man but your previous self.”

Our nation is now at a crossroad. The situation confronting us is a direct contradiction of the credentials of the Island Club as a progressive arrowhead for the upliftment of our society. Going by the widely publicised recent reports by “The Economist” magazine and “The Wall Street Journal” as well as CNN, we are in dire straits.

Our economy is in the Intensive Care Unit or wheelchair while the security architecture has collapsed almost entirely. Bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, looters and money doublers have free reign. As for corruption, the putrid stench has gone sky-high. To further compound matters, the roads all over the country are in an appalling state. Among 140 cities, Lagos is ranked 139th as the “most liveable city in the world” and the worst in Africa.

The World Bank has delivered its verdict with cold statistics and crowned Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world. For the youths, there are no jobs, no houses, and no future. We are dealing with grim data and foolproof statistics covering education, health and social welfare.

It is the most vulnerable who pay the price. We have never seen this level of desperation. On the front page of yesterday’s edition of “The Nation” newspaper was the headline:

“Couple sell their month-old baby for N50,000.”

A couple in the Ode Remo area of Ogun State have been arrested by detectives for allegedly selling their one-month-old baby for N50,000.

The couple, Eze Onyebuchi and his wife Oluchi, who allegedly said they were introduced to the buyer, who is now at large, were arrested on Thursday following a tip-off.

The couple reportedly told the police that one Mrs. Ruth Obajimi directed the unidentified buyer to them, adding that the woman, on December 14, told them that she was from a human rights office, assuring them that she would help them foster the child.

It was learnt that Onyebuchi and his wife handed their baby to her for N50,000. The buyer has reportedly disappeared with the baby, but police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said yesterday that detectives were making efforts to find the woman, arrest her and rescue the baby.

Oyeyemi said Commissioner of Police, LanreBankole, had directed the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

Another headline was:

“Bandits kill 38 in Kaduna communities”

· Houses, vehicles, crops razed

· Buhari condemns attacks.

No fewer than 38 persons were yesterday confirmed killed as bandits attacked three villages in Kaduna State.

Also, houses, vehicles and crops were set ablaze by the invaders, who attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya communities in Giwa council of the state, it was said.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks in a statement yesterday, citing police and military reports.

“Houses, trucks and cars were burnt along with agricultural produce at various farms. “ Aruwan said, adding that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had directed the state Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area, towards providing relief.

The commissioner said the security agencies confirmed 38 persons killed in the attacks.

According to him, “following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked.

Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified. President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attacks and sent his condolences to the Kaduna State government as well as relatives of the deceased.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He said the security agencies had turned the heat on the gunmen who perpetrate such attacks.

I believe that we are entitled to presume that members of the IslandClub subscribe to the observation by Vincent Van Gogh (1853 to 1890).

“Great things are done by a series of small things together.”

Hence, by the same token (or conversely), great damage has been inflicted on our nation by a series of not so small missteps – starting with the coup d’etat of 15th January 1966 which was the precursor of the counter-coup of 29th July 1966followed in short order by the civil war which raged from 1967 to 1970.

Going by some informed estimates as many as three million lives perished while many more were severely injured or permanently ruined – mentally and financially.

Excerpts of an address delivered at the Island Club on 19th December 2021