The progressive group (2)

I believe that we are entitled to presume that members of the IslandClub subscribe to the observation by Vincent Van Gogh (…. to ….).

“Great things are done by a series of small things together.”

Hence, by the same token (or conversely), great damage has been inflicted on our nation by a series of not so small missteps – starting with the coup d’etat of 15th January 1966 which was the precursor of the counter–coup of 29th July 1966followed in short order by the civil war which rayed from 1967 to 1970.

Going by some informed estimates as many as three million lives perished while many more were severely injured or permanently ruined – mentally and financially.

Right from its inception, Island Club was exclusively for the elite – those who had already accomplished success in business or the professions along with a sprinkling of the clergy, teachers/headmasters and top civil servants as well as the armed forces, police and artist. Regardless, they were never out of touch. Not only did they live in the midst of the people, but they also had their antennae on full alert about imminent rumblings and disruption.

My father lived at 22 Ricca Street, Lagos rather than my grandfather’s mansion at 31 Marina, Lagos which was only a stone throw away from the residence of the colonial Governor-General.

Perhaps I should add that where Chief J. K Randle founded the Island Club, he offered the chairmanship to Sir Adeyemo Alakija. He was only 34 years old at the time. Had he been so inclined, he could have secured the prime “Croon Land” on which the club is located for himself. After all, the adjoining property …… “The Love Garden” (now known as “MUSON Centre”) and the Dr. J. K Randle Swimming Pool, Onikan belonged to his father (my grandfather, Dr. J. K Randle)

Island Club was never about maintaining the status quo (of privilege and self-indulgence). The members strove to serve as lightning rod of nationalism and emancipation. Hence, the Colonial Government regarded the club as a sounding board for the conceptualisation, formulation and implementation of policies that were to be debated and approved by the Legislative Council. The relationship was based on mutual trust, respect and confidence.

It was not unusual for the Governor-General (Sir John Mcpherson followed by Sir James Robertson) in the company of the likes of Chief Ernest Ikoli; Dr Moses Majekodunni; Chief Bolaji Finnih; Chief Adeyemi Lawson; Chief Chris Ogunbanjo; Chief Emmanuel Okunowo etc.

An account of the prestige of the Island Club, it became the conscience of the nation – indeed, its pulse as well. This was not an insular elite. Rather it was driven and motivated by a sense of “noble obligation”. Its overriding concern was the public interest and the common good. It showcased our fathers at their best – their noble best. Their reward was public adulation and unrivalled respect.

Just by being in the club premises, members were on cue regarding major events going on not only in Lagos but beyond.

I am not in a position to confirm or deny whether members of the Island Club could have averted the Nigerian Civil War.

Neither am I able to categorically affirm that the Island Club was privy to the offer of late General Sani Abacha to the winner of the annulled 1993 Presidential election – Bashorun M. K. O Abiola. Abacha would be the French style ceremonial President while Abiola would be the Prime Minister!!

Abiola declined the offer firmly and refused to bite the bait. Regardless Abacha was going to release Abiola on Monday (9th….. 19…) and the information had been relayed to one of Abiola’s wives.

Unfortunately, Abacha died on Sunday ….. 199. Also, it turned out that amongst the papers on Abacha’s desk was the sack letter that would have terminated the military career of General Abubakar? Abdulsalami, the Chief of Defence Staff. Ironically, it was the same Abdulsalam who succeeded Abacha as the Head of State after a fierce competition with General Jerry Useni, who was the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in addition to being a very close pal of Abacha. It is common knowledge that when it was reported that Abacha had died in the company of “Indian women”, his wife wasted no time in felling General Useni as being a “suspect” in the escapade. The genial General Useni (“a jolly good fellow”) has vigorously denied the allegation of being complicit in the “poisoned apple” which Abacha is reported to have eaten only to immediately start to grasp for breath.

In any case, while Abacha’s cold corpse was beyond resuscitation, a great deal of drama was going on. His Chief Security Officer, Major Mustapha Hamza sent out a signal to all the top military officers. It was a summons to attend an emergency meeting with General Sani Abacha, the Commander–In–Chief. He had sold them a dummy. While the military officers were assembled in “The Villa” at Aso Rock, they could have been wiped out – by gas or machine gun. It was so surreal! If it played out, Mustapha could easily have announced himself as the new military Head of State!!

Fate intervened and it was former President General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) who trumped Mustapha. Apparently, it was Brigadier–General Baba Marwa who alerted IBB. The rest is a story for another day.

Exactly a month afterwards (on ……..199 ) Bashorun M. K. O Abiola succumbed to sudden death after spending five years in solitary detention under Abacha. He had just taken a few sips from the tea served him by the visiting American Secretary of State Susan Rice who was accompanied by the former head of the CIA, Ambassador Thomas Pickering.

The aficionados of conspiracy theory have been feasting on the alleged similarities between the exit of Abacha and the demise of Bashorun M. K. O. Abiola – frothing at the mouth; the mysterious disappearance of any trace of poison in the corpse (after twenty minutes), blackened lips etc.

For those who are puzzled by the intensity of the cruelty meted out by Abacha to his erstwhile good friend Abiola, by Abacha’s admission he felt thoroughly humiliated at the meeting of OAU (Organisation of African States) held in Addis Ababa on …… 19 . Bashorun M. K. O. Abiola whose election as President of Nigeria had been annulled occupied the seat reserved for the Head of State of Nigeria. Despite all entreaties, while Abacha was kept waiting, Abiola refused to vacate the seat. Abacha was livid. He never forgave Abiola.

Text of an address delivered at the Island Club on 19th December 2021