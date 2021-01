By 2014, the former governor of Lagos state and the generalissimo of the Southwest politics, Bola Tinubu, had had enough of local politics and decided to go for the big price – the presidency. In 2011, he thought he had a deal with Goodluck Jonathan, but Jonathan abandoned the pact the moment he was elected….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login