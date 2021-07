As we mouth Barka da Sallah to our friends and neighbours this season of Eid 2021, let us remember that it’s not just about eating ram and enjoying. It is in fact the time to re-jig our spirit of sacrifice. The symbol of this Sallah is literally about how God asked Ibrahim to sacrifice his…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login