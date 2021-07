India has set new rules for internet platforms. And Twitter is complying. Thus, when requests that meet the legal parameters are made to Twitter to remove posts, it must now do so within a specified timeframe in law. It is not likely a coincidence that India’s new internet rules, which came into effect in late-May…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login