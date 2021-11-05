The fierce return of the mini

I was young once, I mean really young 18, 28 thereabouts. But I still feel quite young even on the cusp of sixty. But now, I wear more comfortable things and of course decent by every standard. I like to feel young but not at the expense of my comfort or at the expense of my culture.

I am pretty fashion forward. But today, fashion speaks a different language. Its the zen generation. There is TV and social media, which was not available in our time. There, was mini of course when we were young. Sharp looking cute dresses that were just above the knee. Usually worn with boots, the girls with the best legs were a sight for sore eyes. Long endless legs that were cute without being indecent.

Those of us who were self-conscious wore them nearer the knee than above it. I felt my legs were my weakest point but my confidence grew when a cousin told me they were not that bad. But I was never brave enough to do the micro mini or the hot pants. These were reserved for partygoers and musicians neither of which I was. And honestly I was even too shy to think about it.

Now we are eliminating body shaming so it does not matter whether the mini suits you or not. I do not tolerate body shaming myself but I think it’s sad that we should take it to obscene levels. When I board a plane these days I have to hold my breath that I would not need to hide my head in shame. So many naked girls. It’s unbelievable. Half pant, blouse length dresses, brassiere for tops and thunder thighs. Every stretch, every bend, every move exposes body parts that drive me to hide. Fashion is nice if you know your body type. Heavy thighs do not a mini make. A blouse is not a dress. A half pant is not for public presence. A bra is an underwear not a blouse. Obscene things in public places. So sad!

But what do I know. I am a 59 year old woman who is jealous of my children and is just beefing them just to annoy them. Really?

Respect is what is offered you when you conduct yourself, when you dress properly. There is a difference between a club and a plane or even an office. Flying is a public space. It is also my right not to be assaulted by breasts and thighs. And no, I am not jealous, just embarrassed when your nipples are staring at me on a plane. Indecent exposure is not acceptable anywhere in the world. We are not in a nudist colony. No, thank you I do not want to see the colour of your thong. Mine is well covered.

Being clothed decently does not make you a prude. It just confers more respect on you. And as I read recently online, a father was discussing with his daughter how important it is to have a phone cover to protect the phone. The daughter said its pretty critical otherwise the phone will be destroyed. That is why I want you properly dressed my dear, her Father said, so you are not scratched.

There you go. Next time, check who the half-naked girl beside you on the plane is. It may be her life but guess what everyone is guessing what she does for a living. Hmm…she is sitting opposite you at the airport, her extra mini is riding. She looks at you uncomfortable while pulling it down. Why did you wear it in the first place when you cannot even sit down comfortably?

Okay perhaps I am old. But decent dressing always wins. Not thunder thighs or falling breasts. And I have seen older women trying too hard wearing these inappropriate clothes.

But guess what! I am just too old to understand. We are watching. God help us. Amen!