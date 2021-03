In 2017, the Myanmar military stepped up its decades-old persecution of the Rohingya Muslim minority. Described by the United Nations as “among the world’s least wanted” and “one of the world’s most persecuted minorities,” the Rohingyas Muslims in Myanmar have not only been denied the rights to free movement and of higher education by the…

