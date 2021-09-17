The bravery of beggars

In the face of too many stressors in the past week, including but not limited to floods that destroyed an entire estate in Abuja, news of a reviewed corruption case involving former Petroleum minister Madeley, abductions, banditry and the death of security men in Zamfara at the hand of bandits, I deliberately chose this week to write about something that is as disturbing as it is hilarious. Beggars and begging.

I certainly have many needs and wish to be like Teni the entertainer …I want to be a billionaire…really. But it will seem like there are other ways to get there now, for example, banditry, kidnapping. Interestingly there is another way to get there or even live aka it has been a business model for a while now…begging. But if that were the only way left, I am afraid people like me who have difficulty even asking for favours are doomed. There are two types of beggars. The ones who have no choice but to depend on others for a living or die and the ones who have elevated begging to high art. In the North and among several religious inclinations, almsgiving is part of religious doctrines. As a result, scam artists abound with the sole aim of defrauding the unsuspecting public.

Read Also: Crime: Lagos to begin mass arrest of beggars

Around my house is a fruit seller who has perfected the fine art of begging and marketing. When he first started his trade, I was confident that I knew him somewhere. He will flash a warm smile and wave knowingly nodding as he steps forward to greet. It took me at least two weeks to realise that I do not know this guy. He waves at everyone in the exact same manner. He catches your gaze, flashes a smile and points at his fruits supplicating at the same time. Emotional persons like me will suddenly feel obliged to support a long lost brother. Business schools around the world have nothing on this guy who now appeals to your inner heart and pleads with you to buy his entire basket, time and again.

There are two types of beggars, the ones who have no choice but to depend on others for a living or die and the ones who have elevated begging to high art

But this marketing trend beggar’s as is at least a trade. He is selling something.

What about the now upgraded begging style? I clenched my fist as I encountered this woman after church on Sunday. First, she followed me around as I exchanged banners with family and friends. Mid- trajectory, she decided to be bold and go for gold. I had seen her from the corner of my eyes and chose to ignore her. When she strode towards me I could feel the hair on the nape of my neck. Something…Dressed to the nines, she began her submission. Oh, she had come to church with nothing. No money for the offertory, no money for transport back home, six children, no money for food. I blinked. She had interrupted my banter. I have six children too. I do not have a purse and we are all trying to survive. She should not have come to church if she had no transport. Then she dropped the bombshell. Could I ask any of my friends if they could help? This was a first. A two-level begging style. No, I told her bluntly. I will do no such thing, my irritation rising as I walked briskly away.