Tell-tale signs your leader is a control freak

Have you experienced a work environment where every task, from the trivial to the critical, grinds through the same bottleneck of a single leader? The pace drags, creativity wanes, and the team starts to feel like a stalled engine. This is life under a leader obsessed with control. From incessant oversight to a stubborn reluctance to delegate, these traits breed mistrust, dampen morale, and send talented team members packing. Ironically, while such leaders think they are ensuring smooth sailing, they are often the anchors slowing everyone down. So, how can you spot these tendencies, and how can you successfully navigate around them?

In any organisation, leaders play a critical role in shaping the culture, building trust, and inspiring confidence. But when a leader becomes a control freak, they can harm the very foundation of a productive work environment. These leaders often don’t even realise they are behaving this way; they may see it as simply “ensuring excellence” or “keeping standards high.” Here are some of the most common signs that your leader might be leaning too heavily into control.

“In any organisation, leaders play a critical role in shaping the culture, building trust, and inspiring confidence. But when a leader becomes a control freak, they can harm the very foundation of a productive work environment.”

One of the clearest signs of a control freak is the leader’s unwillingness to delegate. Rather than trusting capable team members to handle tasks independently, they hold onto every responsibility tightly, believing only they can do it “right.” They assign tasks only to take them back later or refuse to let others make meaningful contributions. In reality, true leadership involves empowering team members to grow, develop skills, and even make mistakes. Leaders who refuse to delegate often end up overburdened and limit their team’s potential. Control-driven leaders tend to check up on every small detail—no matter how trivial. They may question why a project isn’t being done a certain way or why an email was worded a specific way. This type of micromanagement doesn’t just slow down the team; it undermines trust and creates anxiety among employees. Team members may start second-guessing their abilities, and their confidence can take a significant hit. Ultimately, micromanagement stifles creativity and innovation. Healthy leaders welcome feedback, seeing it as a tool for growth. Control freaks, however, often perceive suggestions as criticisms or threats. They might dismiss, ignore, or even react defensively to team feedback, seeing it as an attempt to undermine their authority. In doing so, they miss out on valuable insights that could improve the organisation. This aversion to feedback can create a culture of silence where employees feel that their input doesn’t matter, leading to disengagement and a lack of motivation. While striving for excellence is commendable, control-driven leaders often confuse excellence with perfection. They may spend excessive time scrutinising work to an impractical degree or hold up projects because they aren’t “perfect” by their standards. This obsession with perfection can be paralysing, as it creates constant delays and often means that projects or tasks never see completion. The leader’s fear of failure or imperfection ultimately sabotages team progress, and the resulting stress can lead to burnout among team members. Control freaks often establish strict, sometimes arbitrary rules to maintain a sense of control. These rules might change frequently, depending on the leader’s mood, leaving employees unsure of where they stand. One week, a particular process is non-negotiable; the next week, it is disregarded completely. This inconsistency is both confusing and demoralising, as it creates an unstable work environment. Employees can’t rely on a fair or predictable system, which erodes trust and makes it difficult for them to perform confidently. Another telltale sign is the leader’s reluctance to share information openly. A control-focused leader may withhold important updates, insights, or strategic plans, believing that “knowledge is power.” However, when employees are kept in the dark, they can’t make informed decisions or feel a sense of ownership over their work. Transparency in leadership fosters trust and accountability. Without it, employees may feel like mere cogs in a machine, with little understanding of the bigger picture.

Read also: The menace of confirmation bias and passerby’s knowledge for leaders.

If you have identified these signs in your workplace, you are not alone. Many professionals encounter control-focused leaders throughout their careers, and while changing someone else’s leadership style is challenging, there are ways to cope and navigate these environments effectively.

If possible, seek opportunities to demonstrate your reliability. Control-freak leaders may eventually loosen their grip if they see repeated evidence of your trustworthiness and competence. Taking initiative and delivering quality results consistently can sometimes alleviate their fear of relinquishing control. Keep control-oriented leaders updated frequently, even preemptively. They may micromanage less if they feel well-informed about the team’s progress. By maintaining open communication, you can help provide some reassurance and possibly reduce their need to constantly check-in. There’s a fine line between deference and assertiveness. Occasionally, it can help to communicate the benefits of autonomy in terms that align with their goals. For example, you might say, “I’d love to take on more responsibility with this project to help you focus on higher-level priorities.” This approach positions autonomy as a benefit to them rather than a threat. Whenever possible, reinforce the idea of learning from mistakes rather than fearing them. Sometimes, sharing success stories from previous projects where risk-taking paid off can subtly help control-driven leaders rethink their reluctance to delegate or loosen their grip. If you are in a position to influence workplace culture, model the behaviours you wish to see in your leadership. By showing transparency, welcoming feedback, and supporting autonomy, you can inspire others to follow suit. Sometimes, leading by example can help initiate a cultural shift, gradually influencing even control-focused leaders.

While some leaders may lean into control out of a genuine desire for excellence or a fear of failure, these behaviours can have the opposite effect, stifling productivity, trust, and morale. Recognising these signs allows team members to better understand what they are dealing with and take steps to manage and mitigate the effects. As workplace professionals, learning to navigate and address these dynamics empowers both you and your organisation to work toward a healthier, more collaborative culture.

So, if you see these signs, take heart. With the right approach, a balanced, healthy work environment is within reach.

Dr Toye Sobande is a strategic leadership expert, lawyer, public speaker, and trainer. He is the CEO of Stephens Leadership Consultancy LLC, a strategy and management consulting firm offering creative insight and solutions to businesses and leaders. Email: [email protected].

Share