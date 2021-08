It is time to take a break from all the heavy stuff. Time to talk about – yes, toilets. A subject hardly worth bothering about, according to the conventions of most of the indigenous cultures of Nigeria. Discussing toilets is unseemly, even rude, in the eyes of some of the gatekeepers of social convention and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login