In the first part of this piece, we argued that a strong repayment culture, which should be promoted by operators, is a key requirement for sustainable poverty lending activity. Accordingly, we suggested that microfinance banks should consider it important to establish a strong culture of loan repayment among their clients. This culture works to reduce…

