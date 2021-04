How do firms create social value? In his 2020 book, Grow the pie: How great companies deliver both purpose and profit, Alex Edmans, a professor of finance and academic director of the Centre for Corporate Governance at London Business School, asserts a company’s primary objective should be “social value rather than profits.” Incidentally, firms that…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login