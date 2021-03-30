Social value creation: African firms & the SDGs (2)

Rethinking capitalism for development Free-market capitalism is increasingly being criticized as not fit-for-purpose. When firms have been solely focused on maximizing shareholder value as in Western democracies, inequality rose disproportionately, underpinning the political dysfunction witnessed in America and elsewhere. In her 2020 book, Reimagining capitalism: How business can save the world, Harvard Business School professor,…
Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.
Comments are closed.