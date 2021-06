A hot slap always followed me whenever I said, “daddy, I don’t want to go to church”. That routine was constant. And if you didn’t go to service on a Sunday, you won’t go to school the next day, which is a Monday, (even if you had an exam). My father always had something up…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login