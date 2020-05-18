Resilient, evergreen skills in any economy

The middle of a pandemic is the perfect time to launch a column discussing money and career management in your 20s and 30s. We are all being forced to be thoughtful about the lives we are crafting and how quickly things can take an unexpected turn.

In the case of career management, we want to know which industries and specific roles are most recession-proof. For money management, the question is about how much of a safety net we must build to withstand a major shock to our income streams. There are no easy answers, but today’s young person will have to figure this out with minimal help because most of their parents and mentors have never had to surmount a global pandemic in the midst of an economic recession.

So, how do you start the journey of building a career and money plan that is resilient in the face of cataclysmic change? I can tell you with full certainty that these skills will always be valued – no matter the time. For today’s discussion, we look at the three skills that are evergreen.

Solid communication

We are a social species. We need to speak, write, or draw to communicate ideas. Hence, your communication skills will serve you well regardless of the field you enter. Your ability to write clearly, speak clearly, or communicate complex ideas in simple language will always put you head and shoulders above others.

Mathematics, statistics and analysis

Numbers will never go out of fashion. The more you understand how numbers work, the more secure a position you’ll have in every version of the world and its advancements. As a numbers person, you’ll

find that others will often rely on you to make sense of numerical information. This ability is at the core of all science, technology, engineering and math careers. From writing code to managing a technical product, from balancing accounts to valuing a company’s stock, your understanding of numbers will always be a highly-valued skill.

Learning to learn

It’s not just important to express ideas. It’s also important to understand the ideas being created by others. Regardless of the times, you will stay ahead in life if you know how to learn. There are so many resources out there to teach yourself about any topic. You can read articles. You can read books. You can listen to books on audio. You can watch videos.

Evaluate your skills against these three core skills. If you are not fantastic at one or more of these, you’ve got some work to do. The beauty of these core skills is that they only improve with practice. In fact, practice and application are surefire ways of ensuring that you’ll actually become an expert. So go ahead, take the first step now and feel free to keep me posted on your progress.

In this column every Monday, I will be discussing topics focused on career and money management, seeking to highlight the lessons being learned in the midst of navigating these challenges together. If you would like to submit a topic or question, please send a DM to my social media handles – jrkanu on Instagram or email stories@reach.africa

JR Kanu is the creator of the app, REACH: Expense & Money Manager – www.reach.africa. This app has helped thousands of young people across Africa to better understand and manage their money. He is also the author of the book, Money Brain: Career & Money Management in Your 20s and 30s. He lives in Lagos with his wife and son.