Resilience in the workforce: How to thrive amid uncertainty and change

In the bustling city of Lagos, a young entrepreneur named Chidinma Nwosu faced the worst economic downturn of her life. As the founder of a thriving bakery in Surulere, her business was flourishing until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing everything to a grinding halt. Then came the #EndSARS protests, which caused further disruptions, and most recently, the ripple effects of Nigeria’s economic challenges—from rising inflation to the removal of fuel subsidies. Her once-booming business was teetering on the brink of collapse.

Chidinma’s story is not unique. Across Nigeria, millions of workers and business owners have been forced to confront the harsh realities of an uncertain economy. But her journey toward resilience is a testament to the power of adaptability, innovation, and community support in times of crisis.

Adaptation in the face of crisis

For Chidinma, the pandemic was a moment of reckoning. With lockdowns in place and a sharp decline in sales, she was forced to rethink her business model. Initially, it felt like everything she had built was slipping away, but she soon realised that there were new opportunities hidden within the chaos. Chidinma pivoted from in-store sales to online deliveries, tapping into a growing market of people staying home but still craving comfort foods. She expanded her social media presence and even partnered with delivery platforms like Jumia Food to reach more customers.

Her story mirrors that of thousands of small businesses across Nigeria that have been pushed to innovate in response to economic downturns. During the same period, many informal market traders in places like Mile 12 Market in Lagos faced similar challenges but found resilience through cooperative efforts. They banded together to pool resources, shared transportation costs, and even collaborated on product sourcing to survive the tough times. Resilience, for them, was not just an individual effort—it was a community-driven response to crisis.

“It is the ability to adapt, pivot, and find opportunity even when faced with adversity that keeps Nigeria’s workforce moving forward.”

Mental health: The hidden cost of uncertainty

As Nigeria’s workforce grapples with these challenges, mental health has become an increasingly important aspect of resilience. Take the story of Adewale, a 35-year-old banker in Abuja. By mid-2022, Adewale found himself overwhelmed by the pressures of his job—anxiety was creeping in as he struggled with the constant demand to meet targets amidst economic turbulence. His work had transitioned online during the pandemic, and with inflation rising, job security was no longer guaranteed. For many professionals like Adewale, the stress of the situation had become unbearable.

However, through a combination of therapy, community support, and practising mindfulness, Adewale found his way back. He began attending virtual support groups led by Nigerian mental health professionals and learned to manage his stress better. By prioritising his mental health, Adewale was able to regain control of his life and career. His story is a reminder that resilience isn’t just about bouncing back from external challenges but also about cultivating the mental strength to handle them.

Innovation in a time of transition

Nigerians have always been known for their entrepreneurial spirit, and even in times of economic adversity, this spirit shines through. Take the case of Bolaji, a software developer based in Lagos. When the oil and gas sector took a hit due to global oil price volatility, Bolaji’s career prospects looked dim. Yet instead of being discouraged, Bolaji took this setback as a chance to transition into a different industry.

Bolaji dove into the booming tech sector, taking online courses on data analysis, machine learning, and cloud computing. He used the downtime to upskill, transitioning from a mid-level IT role to a senior position in fintech, which has been expanding rapidly across Nigeria. By continuously learning and adapting to the changes in the job market, Bolaji turned a crisis into an opportunity for personal and professional growth.

Sustainability and resilience: A growing movement

Another key element of resilience in the Nigerian workforce is the focus on sustainability. The story of Fatima, an environmental consultant from Kaduna, is a prime example. When the Nigerian government began pushing for greener energy solutions, Fatima saw an opportunity. She launched a consultancy that advises businesses on transitioning to renewable energy sources like solar power, helping them cut costs while also contributing to environmental sustainability.

Despite facing initial resistance from companies that were sceptical about investing in renewable energy, Fatima’s persistence paid off. Today, she works with several large firms and even local governments, helping them reduce their carbon footprints. Fatima’s resilience in the face of scepticism and slow adoption of sustainable practices demonstrates how adaptability and innovation can create new paths to success in the workforce.

Leveraging government programmes: Navigating policy shifts

Government policies can either be a roadblock or a springboard for resilience. Consider the N-Power programme, which aims to provide Nigerian youth with the skills necessary to become employable or start their own ventures. Femi, a participant from Ibadan, had struggled for years to secure steady employment after graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering. Through N-Power, Femi learned new digital skills and was able to secure a job in a growing tech company, despite the challenging job market.

Femi’s success story underscores the importance of being able to navigate government programmes and leverage them for personal growth. While policies like the removal of fuel subsidies and floating of the naira have created financial strain for many, government initiatives like N-Power provide opportunities to build resilience and secure a future in a changing workforce.

Embracing resilience in uncertainty

Resilience is a defining characteristic of the Nigerian spirit, whether it’s the market trader, the professional in Lagos, or the rural entrepreneur in Kaduna. It is the ability to adapt, pivot, and find opportunity even when faced with adversity that keeps Nigeria’s workforce moving forward.

In these uncertain times, the key to thriving is continuous learning, staying mentally strong, and embracing innovation. Whether it’s pivoting to new industries, adapting business models, or leveraging community and government support, resilience is what will propel Nigeria’s workforce into the future. The challenges ahead may be great, but the resilience of the Nigerian people is greater.