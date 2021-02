On January 27, 2016, the “Daily Sun” newspaper carried on its front page in big bold headlines: “HAUNDED MPAPE” (ABUJA COMMUNITY FAMILIAR WITH POLICE EXTRA JUDICIAL KILLINGS “Residents of Mpape, a satellite town of Abuja, are fast becoming an endangered species in the hands of trigger-happy policemen who kill them at will. The trend, which…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login