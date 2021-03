Dear Sir, Your editorial of March 25, 2020 refers. It made the point that the returned Ibori loot belongs to the Delta state government and that it should be “deployed to educating Delta children” through the establishment of an “independent Education Trust Fund to give local and international scholarships to brilliant Delta state students.” While…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login