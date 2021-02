We have all noted how governments and the media seize upon new IMF/World Bank/OECD growth forecasts if they like the findings (“we are the fastest growing economy in Europe/Asia”) or rubbish them if they do not (“the Fund does not understand our policy mix”). This has become particularly noticeable in the UK, where supporters and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login