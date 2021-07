As for “Daily Trust” newspaper, its candidate for the attention of Interpol was there for all to see on its front page on December 1, 2020. Headline: “MY HUSBAND IS TOO VIOLENT, MIGHT KILL ME, WOMAN TELLS COURT.” “A businesswoman, Nafisat Olajire, on Monday, petitioned a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 18-year…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login