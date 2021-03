A “Wake up call” is a commonly used term and one definition I found for it is that it is “an event that alerts people to a danger or difficulty”. Perhaps better still is this definition, which says it is, “a thing that alerts people to an unsatisfactory situation and prompts them to remedy it”….

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login