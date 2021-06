Onochie, the ultra-partisan Buharist, cannot be an impartial election umpire

President Muhammadu Buhari is known for his nepotism and for rewarding people for their ultra-loyalty to him. Here is a president who fills virtually all of the country’s most critical public offices with Northern Muslim elites, and who rewarded utterly incompetent but loyal service chiefs with ambassadorial appointments after he reluctantly sacked them. But nothing…