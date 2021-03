There are a few things that the now retired General Tukur Buratai would say that I would agree with. One of these came last week when during his ambassadorial confirmation hearing, he said it may take 20 years to end the Boko Haram insurgency. Buratai was right when he acknowledged the problem large territories of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login