The rejection by the United States of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director General of the World Trade Organisation is disappointing. That the rejection came despite the unanimous decision of the WTO’s selection committee, is unfortunate. Yet, the sad truth is that Okonjo-Iweala cannot get the WTO top job without US support. Thus, the…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE