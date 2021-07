In one of my previous iterations as a marketing professional back in 2014, I was tasked with coming up with a campaign idea for a telecom service provider which was partnering with a popular mobile phone brand to launch its latest model in the Nigerian market. The purpose of the task was to ascertain whether…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login